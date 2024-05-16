QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,466 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

BNTX stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

