QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

