QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

