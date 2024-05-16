QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

