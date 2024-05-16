QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

