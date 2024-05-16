QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

