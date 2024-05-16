QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $131.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $120.48 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

