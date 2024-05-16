QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 47.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE INSP opened at $159.73 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -290.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

