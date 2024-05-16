QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.