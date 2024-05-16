QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

