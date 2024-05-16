QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,232,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NEM opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.