QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

