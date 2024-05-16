QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

