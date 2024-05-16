QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

