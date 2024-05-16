QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of US Foods by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,069,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USFD opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

