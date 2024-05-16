QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

