QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
