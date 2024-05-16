QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.