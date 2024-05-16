QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

