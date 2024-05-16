QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,165 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,541,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,567.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.