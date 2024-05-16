QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after acquiring an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

