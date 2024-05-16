QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 627 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after buying an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 429,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 264,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $171.94 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

