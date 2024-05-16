QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,103,805 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

