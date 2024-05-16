QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,124,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $209.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

