QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.09. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

