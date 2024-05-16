QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after buying an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,659,000 after buying an additional 629,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after acquiring an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 536.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 398,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 335,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 231,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

