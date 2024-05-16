QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,774 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,774 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,060,000 after buying an additional 1,087,264 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.