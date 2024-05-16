QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,493 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

