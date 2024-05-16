Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of QNCX stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Quince Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Quince Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.