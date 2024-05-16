QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QNST. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $117,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

