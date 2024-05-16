Ravi Thanawala Purchases 1,900 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

