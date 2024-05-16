Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$317.77.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$238.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$279.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$278.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$228.56 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

