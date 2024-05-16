Raymond James Lowers tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$8.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.50.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

