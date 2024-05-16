Raymond James Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$52.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$52.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.32.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$43.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

