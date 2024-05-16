Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $32.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $27.42. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3,800.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $112.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $34.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $39.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $127.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $145.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,008.33.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.3 %

CSU stock opened at C$3,654.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,538.45 and a 12 month high of C$3,856.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3,693.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$3,500.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.378 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Further Reading

