Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 2,149,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,074,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

About Reabold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.