Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Owens & Minor (OMI)

Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/15/2024 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/7/2024 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2024 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Owens & Minor Price Performance
Shares of OMI stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
