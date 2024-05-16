Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Owens & Minor (OMI)

Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2024 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2024 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2024 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

