Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coupang (CPNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) recently:

5/16/2024 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Coupang had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Coupang had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Coupang had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

CPNG stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,564,280. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $250,714,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 104,032.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

