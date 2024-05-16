Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Up 4.2%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 3,945,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 49,643,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

