Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN stock opened at $978.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $942.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $906.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $32,261,016. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.