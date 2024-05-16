Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $296.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $33,438,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.