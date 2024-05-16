Renew Holdings plc (RNWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.25) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 933.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.93. The firm has a market cap of £834.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,786.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 672 ($8.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.44).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNWH. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Renew from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

