Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Renew alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RNWH

Renew Stock Up 2.7 %

Renew Company Profile

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 933.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 863.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 672 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.44). The company has a market cap of £834.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,786.44 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.