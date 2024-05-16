Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

