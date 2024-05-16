Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

KELYA opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

