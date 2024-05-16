Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYAFree Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.6 %

KELYA opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

