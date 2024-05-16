Research Analysts Set Expectations for Veru Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Veru in a report released on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Veru’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VERU. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Veru stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

