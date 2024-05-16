Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($20.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 5.7 %

REVB opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences ( NASDAQ:REVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($8.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.94) by $2.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences comprises 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Revelation Biosciences worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

