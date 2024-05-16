RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
