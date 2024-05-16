RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.