Robert Desantis Sells 284 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $399.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.75 and its 200-day moving average is $356.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

