Robert J. Keady Sells 1,985 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,985 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $128,588.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $422.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

